TRADE SHOWS Agenda Festival to Return

Agenda Festival, the consumer day of the streetwear-focused Agenda trade show, made an inaugural run last month.

It was deemed a success by Agenda management, and the Agenda Festival will make a sophomore run on Jan. 6. Agenda producers forecast that the festival’s attendance will grow by 50 percent. The first run of Agenda Festival saw 15,000 attendees, according to an Agenda statement.

Consumer days are a rarity for trade-only shows. For a price of a $45 ticket, Agenda Festival goers gained access to booths run by brands such as Obey, Stance and Herschel Supply Co., where they could find exclusive items. They also dined at food trucks, checked out art galleries and watched performances by rock bands and hip-hop groups. During the evening of July 15, hip-hop star A$AP Rocky made a surprise appearance during the show of Tyler, the Creator. Agenda founder Aaron Levant said that consumer days open untapped opportunities.

“Brands spend so much energy speaking to the consumers through digital marketing, and we believe this is only creating white noise in the long term," Levant said. “We’ve cut out the noise by bringing brands and consumers together, giving the fans the meaningful engagement they are seeking.”