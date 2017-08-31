RUNWAY OC Fashion Week Starts

Orange County Fashion Week will aim to balance trade, consumer and glitz when the biannual fashion event unveils a series of shows Sept. 5–9. OC Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2018 shows will be held in venues around Newport Beach, Calif.

Retail buyers from boutiques around the world are forecast to attend, said Ingrid Nielsen, a spokeswoman for the event. More than 20 fashion bloggers have confirmed to report on the event.

More than 1,000 members of the public are forecast to attend the week of runway shows, events and parties. To gain entry, members of the public will purchase tickets, which will range in price from $20 to $150. Audience members will be able to purchase designer looks immediately after shows from the event website (www.ocfashionweek.com) or a special site, which will be launched the week of the show.

Fashion-week appearances include the return of Gigi Hunter. Hunter’s self-named Gigi Hunter Collection is sold at Nordstrom. She has dressed Hollywood actresses such as Jasmine Guy, Halle Berry and Jada Pinkett Smith. This will be Hunter’s first collection in years to show at the opening-day ceremony on Sept. 5. The event will be staged on a large yacht on Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, Calif.

Orange County Fashion Week will wrap up with a new kids’ fashion runway event. It’s scheduled to take place Sept. 9 at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in Anaheim, Calif. Featured designers include Egypt Ufele, a designer who featured anti-bullying campaign messages in her ready-to-wear.

A couture night on Sept. 7 will take place at the Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa and will feature runway shows from designers Llenuel Fro, Mildred Aroche and Danny Nguyen.

Also scheduled is a resortwear-collection night at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach with designers such as Lili Nguyen. Also, scheduled is a streetwear-scene show featuring styles of Japanese designer Masaki Masuko.