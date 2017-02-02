HAUSTE & HARTE Hauste & Harte’s Trek for California Sophistication

Nathan Rostro spent a lifetime at the beach and once worked for surfwear brand O’Neill, but he wants to tell the world that stereotypes of California fashion should be tossed in a dustbin.

The medium of his message is better contemporary clothing line Hauste & Harte. Rostro, the line’s creative director, hopes that the made–in–Los Angeles collection will tell the story of a more sophisticated state. “There’s a lot to California,” he said. “There is a cosmopolitan lifestyle. It’s not something that you wear in the sand,” he said of the new line, which is owned by the company New Creation.

Hauste & Harte made its debut in August and is gearing up to exhibit its Autumn/Winter ’17 season at the Project trade show in Las Vegas.

One way Rostro stated his case for a sophisticated California style was through suiting details. A California sensibility is woven through the lightweight fabrics and casual styles in Hauste & Harte’s Spring/Summer ’17 line. But pockets on the line’s trousers are reminiscent of suiting, not the welt pockets found on chino pants. The trousers also bear other traditional men’s tailoring details such as an extended waist tab, a suiting detail placed over a pants’ zipper, and interior twill binding, which supports the look of a finished garment, Rostro said.

Geometric shapes and designs represent an important ingredient in the brand’s Spring/Summer ’17 line. One design was inspired by mosaics on murals in downtown Los Angeles. H&H looks such as the “Rossmore” shirt offers fashion-inspired details such as a vent in the woven shirt’s waist area.

The line’s “Passenger” capsule group features looks such as a lightweight peacoat and wrinkle-free clothing intended to be easily packed for a trip. Just in case the traveler feels the need to represent his residence, a sweater in the Spring Summer ’17 line bears the slogan “Je Suis Californian,” which translates from French as “I Am Californian.”

Upcoming Autumn/Winter looks include a bomber jacket manufactured in a heavy-weight knit, quilted vests and cropped, quilted trousers.

Rostro’s knowledge of suiting doesn’t come from a classroom. He’s a self-taught designer. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, he became a salesman for various clothing labels. One label did not have a budget for a designer. He volunteered and learned the craft through a baptism by fire.

Hauste & Harte’s retail price points range from $70 to $650 for the line. For more information, contact chris@flagship-agency.com.