Meet Sebastien of Merakai Imperial Garments

For the next generation of Los Angeles design talent, you sometimes do not have to scout farther than the people working in the metropolis’s boutiques.

Case in point, Sebastien Amisial of the Guerilla Atelier boutique in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District. Sebastien recently returned to work in sales at the eclectic, luxe boutique after a break. During this time he designed a piece for his new collection Merakai Imperial Garments.

The first piece in Merakai is The Dynasty Biker Jacket. It features Italian black lamba cowhide leather and a silk charmeuse lining typically found in Italian sports coats, not motorcycle jackets. “What makes The Dynasty Biker Jacket unique is its tailored silhouette,” Sebastien said.” My goal was to create a product that would fit neatly into the family of Italian sports coats and suits.”

The Dynasty Biker Jacket will be sold exclusively at Guerilla Atelier.