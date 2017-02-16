Liberty’s Art Fashion Fundraiser For Africa

If you are going to Liberty Fashion & Lifestyle Fairs trade show in Las Vegas from Feb 20 -22, get ready for some fashion art.

On display will be a collection of 12 jackets transformed into art canvases to raise funds for the Art for Africa non-profit. Liberty partnered with the Paddle8 online art auction house, as well as venerable denim label Levi’s and SchottNYC, an iconic outerwear label, all to raise funds for Art for Africa’s partner, 14+ Foundation. It builds schools and orphanages in rural Africa. A group of artists, which include Yaron Michael Hakim and Shun Sudo, painted a wide array of unique designs and images on leather and denim jackets for the fashion art fundraiser.

Bidding for the fundraiser will wrap up on the last day of the Liberty’s run in Vegas. Whoo-hoo!