Ivan Bitton Style House’s Runway Show

It was International Condom Day on Feb. 13. Ivan Bitton Style House, which keeps a focus on emerging designers, produced a runway show sponsored by AHF/AIDS Healthcare Foundation, celebrating that day. The runway event; Ivan Bitton Style House Presents Always In Fashion, ran at the 32 story South Park Center building in downtown Los Angeles.

Designers seen on the stage included Anya Liesnik, Marcell von Berlin, Shefali Couture, Nicolita Swimwear and Shanna Gall. “It was reminiscent of the days when fashion shows were about the style of fashion,” Leisa Balfour, a stylist with Ivan Bitton, said of the show. Here's a YouTube video of the event.