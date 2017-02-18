A piece from Marcell von Berlin takes the runway at Ivan Bitton Style House Presents Always In Fashion show on Feb. 13. Images courtesy of Ivan Bitton Style House.

A piece from Marcell von Berlin takes the runway at Ivan Bitton Style House Presents Always In Fashion show on Feb. 13. Images courtesy of Ivan Bitton Style House.

Ivan Bitton Style House’s Runway Show

By Andrew Asch | Saturday, February 18, 2017

It was International Condom Day on Feb. 13. Ivan Bitton Style House, which keeps a focus on emerging designers, produced a runway show sponsored by AHF/AIDS Healthcare Foundation, celebrating that day. The runway event; Ivan Bitton Style House Presents Always In Fashion, ran at the 32 story South Park Center building in downtown Los Angeles.

photo

AHF's Michael Weinstein and Christopher Johnson.

Designers seen on the stage included Anya Liesnik, Marcell von Berlin, Shefali Couture, Nicolita Swimwear and Shanna Gall. “It was reminiscent of the days when fashion shows were about the style of fashion,” Leisa Balfour, a stylist with Ivan Bitton, said of the show. Here's a YouTube video of the event.

photo

photo

photo

photo

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS