Melrose Place street sign by former Diesel flagship. Image via Pinterest.

Diesel Bids its Melrose Flagship Adieu

By Andrew Asch | Monday, January 23, 2017

In 2007, designers were moving their ateliers to quiet Melrose Place in West Hollywood, Calif. High end Italian denim brand Diesel also opened a flagship shop on the design district, with a gala event which was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and hip hop artist Ludacris. After a little less than a 10-year run, the flagship opened on May 2007, Diesel shuttered the emporium which displayed an extensive selection of the brand’s collection, as well as magisterial entry doors taken from an Italian castle.

In a January 22 email to customers, Diesel recommended that people shop at its boutique at the Beverly Center, a 5 minute drive away from Melrose Place.

