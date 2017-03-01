AGOLDE X Opening Ceremony

Workwear never really goes out of style. Case in point, carpenter jeans. Citizens of Humanity brand AGOLDE partnered with the Opening Ceremony boutiques to make a capsule collection called Carpenter. Like its name says, carpenter jeans with details such as hammer loops were an inspiration. The collection took a bow on Feb. 28. AGOLDE and Opening Ceremony also introduced a capsule collection called Graphics, which features the Opening Ceremony logo at the tapered hem of the group’s jean as well as rainbow stitching. Hooray!