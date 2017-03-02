FASHION Billabong Joins Forces With Warhol for New Collection

Andy Warhol liked to say he came out of the womb on a surfboard, which seems unusual for an artist that was so New York-centric.

But the renowned leader of the New York pop-art scene came to San Diego in 1968 and spent two weeks filming surfers as part of his underground film, San Diego Surf.

Warhol is returning to the surf scene. Billabong has just released an exclusive apparel and accessory collaboration with the artist's foundation, using inspiration from Warhol's art. The collection is called Warhol Surf and features a range of surf-inspired products for men and women including boardshorts, swimwear, tops, tees and accessories.

The collection came about because of a collaboration with Billabong LAB, a division of the company that supports artists, musicians, designers, photographers and surf icons, and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, a non-profit organization.



Warhol Surf is available at select specialty retailers and online at www.billabong.com.