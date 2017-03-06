Nasty Gal Founder’s Girlboss Rally

During a season of women’s marches and political actions, Sophia Amoruso put together the first Girlboss Rally, it went down March 4 at Hudson Loft events space in downtown Los Angeles.

Scheduled 24-hours before a downtown Los Angeles rally for International Women’s Day (which is actually scheduled for March 8) and A Day Without A Woman strike (scheduled around March 8,) Saturday's Girlboss Rally focused on subjects such as entrepreneurship and lifestyle. Digital tickets for the event cost $65 and 500 people were forecast to attend, according to the Girlboss website.

Speakers included Amoruso, author and guru Gabby Bernstein, Beautycon founder Moj Mahdara, investor and Wall Street Star Sallie Krawcheck, Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom, Amel Monsur, executive creative director at Vice Media, Bobby Hundreds, co-founder of The Hundreds streetwear label. Also featured, a panel on the upcoming Netflix show on Amoroso, called Girlboss.

Amoroso resigned from her CEO job at Nasty Gal, the retailer which took her to celebrity, in 2015. The shop has been in the news lately. It was acquired by UK e-commerce retailer BooHoo.com for $20 million. In early February, Nasty Gal laid off 98 people and was scheduled to close its two Los Angeles area bricks-and-mortar stores on April 10. In 2016, Nasty Gal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.