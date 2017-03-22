All photos courtesy of Custom Ketchup

Here Comes Custom Ketchup

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, March 22, 2017

A lot of people say that fashion has gone to the dogs, but in the case of clothing line Custom Ketchup, it has gone to the kids.

The school age progeny of designer Ra Chen-Drake have been drafting Basquiat-like drawings of condiment bottles. Christian Drake,11, and Sebastian Drake, 8, make graphics of the bottles, as well as food and drink, and annotates them with Chinese lettering. Ra-Chen has put the drawings on tees and athletic/mesh shirts for men and women. The kids must have done something right. The line has been placed at the Kitross boutique in Los Angeles.

Custom Ketchup designers Christian, left, and Sebastian at Kitross.

