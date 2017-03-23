TECHNOLOGY Nordstrom Taps Infor Cloud-based POS System

Nordstrom is switching to a new cloud-based point-of-sale system run by technology-solutions provider Infor.

Infor Rhythm for Commerce will give the specialty retail chain tools to maintain accuracy across the company’s many locations and to manage information more efficiently in a cross-channel environment.

“It’s crucial that we have the right technology in place today and in the future to improve our customer experience,” said Dan Little, chief information officer at Nordstrom, in an Infor statement. “We’re excited to move forward with Infor’s cloud-based platform as it aligns well with our current needs and is an adaptable platform that can continue to evolve to better serve customers.”

Part of the Infor CloudSuite Retail, Rhythm for Commerce helps retailers provide omni-channel functionality by giving store associates fast and easy access to product and inventory information across a retailer’s supply network. The solution connects a retailer’s commerce platform with its back-office systems. And it can analyze company data to provide stronger customer relationships. The system is also flexible and can evolve as the company grows.

“In order to provide a memorable customer relationship, organizations need to provide a unified experience regardless of channel: bricks-and-mortar, online, catalog and social. That unified experience builds personal differentiation in a brand and, ultimately, loyalty,” said Corey Tollefson, Infor Retail general manager and senior vice president. “Nordstrom is an example of a leading-edge retailer willing to disrupt a decades-old business model. Our design principles are built upon the notion that the smartphone is the center of the retail universe and our omni-channel cloud solutions will enable that thinking. These cloud solutions are always on, always current, always enabled.”

Based in New York, Infor creates cloud-based business software for specific industries, including fashion and retail. The company has 15,000 employees and more than 90,000 customers around the world. For more information, visit www.infor.com.