Snoopy’s Fashion Tour

The world knows about last week’s New York Fashion Week for stylish people. But what about a fashion event for the discerning cartoon character?! OK, you probably weren’t asking. But the Oscar de La Renta fashion house, Monse brand and even Hamilton costume designer Paul Tazewell, among others, made outfits for 12-inch vinyl dolls of Snoopy and his sister Belle. It was for the exhibition Snoopy and Belle in Fashion.

A recent addition to exhibition. Ashley Biden, daughter of former Vice President Joe Biden and founder of the Livelihood brand, celebrated the unveiling of her brand's dolls. Livelihood raises funds to support social programs in economically disadvantaged areas in Wilmington, Del., and Washington D.C.

The fashion Snoopys and Belles took a bow (maybe a downward dog pose?) Sept. 7 at Brookfield Place New York retail center and office complex in Manhattan. The exhibition lasts until Oct. 1. It’s the last stop in a fashion tour that had dates in San Diego, Los Angeles and several other US cities. Bow wow wow yippee yo yippee yay!