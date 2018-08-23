Bandolier’s 5th At Fred Segal

It was the fifth anniversary for the Bandolier label recently. The only sensible thing to do was throw a big party at Fred Segal Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif..

During the party, Orange Calderon deejayed tunes in Fred Segal’s “Living Room” /events area, which overlooks La Cienega Boulevard, and commands a majestic view of Los Angeles. The crowd sipped Summer Water wine and enjoyed Bubbies mochi ice cream. Michael Ward of I am A Penman engraved Bandolier cases for guests.

But the star of party was Bandolier’s over the shoulder phone cases. Founder Maggie Drake got the inspiration for a purse-like phone case that goes over the shoulder after she misplaced her phone in her house for the umpteenth time. She realized that she needed to keep her phone near her body, but a functional strap wouldn’t do. She needed something that looked stylish.

She later joined forces with Adam Derry, the brand’s partner and chief creative officer. Since then , Bandolier's leather cases have been sold at select Nordstrom locations and other leading boutiques such as Ron Robinson. Bandolier has run a 100-square-foot shop-in-shop in Fred Segal Sunset since June. Every few weeks, the brand introduces new colors and new styles of straps for the phone cases.