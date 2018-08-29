GQ's Jim Moore Talks Fashion at The RealReal

Jim Moore, GQ magazine’s creative director at large, and menswear guru, held court Aug. 28 at the men’s shop at The RealReal, which recently opened in West Hollywood, Calif.

Since the stylish are beginning to think about fall looks, Moore curated some displays of what men might think about for fashion in the coming months.

Looks included Fisherman sweaters. Think chunky knits, but fitted. There’s retro ski. Think about that Patagonia puffer vest that never goes out of style. Luxe logos will continue to be literally big. Oversized top coats will give a luxe covering to au courant track suits. Talking about suits, the tailored suit always is important, he said.

Moore was the star of the party celebrating the 5,000-square-foot men’s store at The RealReal, which is located on the corner of Melrose and La Cienega avenues. The 12,000-square-foot emporium also includes a separate women’s shop, a sneaker dome and a watch section.