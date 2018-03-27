Elyse Walker Announces Towne by ElyseWalker

For more than 16 years, Elyse Walker was mostly known for her influential, self-named Elyse Walker boutique in Los Angeles’ exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Recently, Walker announced a new concept store, Towne by ElyseWalker. It’s scheduled to take a bow in September at the upcoming Palisades Village retail district, which is a two-minute drive from her original store.

Walker described the upcoming store as a multivendor environment. It will sell styles such as denim, vintage tees, knits, cashmere, footwear and accessories.

“Towne is for every suburban man and woman who does not want to leave the house in their sweatpants, but who wants to look relevant and simply styled with ease. Our goal is to capture one lifestyle and to present a carefully curated selection of those essential key pieces,” she said.

Elyse Walker also runs an ElyseWalker store in Newport Beach. She serves as the fashion director of FWRD by Elyse Walker and has designed ready-to-wear and footwear.