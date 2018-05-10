Emo Nite – the Club! The Shirt!

About 20 years after the Bill Clinton era, 1990s styles have been making a splash in the fashion world, its sounds are continuing too.

T.J. Petracca and his friends have been running club nights for a rock sound that started in the 1990s; emo. Think of it as punk with a singer/songwriter edge. The club – Emo Nite - started in Los Angeles in 2014. Petracca and his friends found that emo is not an exercise in '90s nostalgia.Currently their Emo Nite club runs weekly events in more than 30 cities. They are scheduled to launch a London event by the end of May.

Fashion merch has been big part of the Emo Nite experience. Petracca estimated that more than 30 percent of the club’s revenue comes from merch like T-shirts, hoodies and coach’s jackets.

Emo Nite has done merch collaborations with clothing labels and retailers Urban Outfitters, Obey, Chinatown Market, Pleasures and Rose In Good Faith.

Emo Nite does special shirts for individual clubs. For a Texas club, it’s doing a Willie Nelson tee. “It’s not what people would define as the classic, stereotypical Emo look, tight jeans and studded belt,” Petracca said of the merch. The merch has been sold at its clubs, on its website and at Urban Outfitters. Take a look.