Fred Segal Unveils Fred Segal Hearts Ralph Lauren

The Fred Segal Sunset emporium has been the address for a Ralph Lauren Double RL shop-in-shop since Fred Segal opened in West Hollywood, Calif. in 2017.

On Nov. 19, Fred Segal unveiled even more space for the prominent 50-year-old American fashion house. It opened a 1,500-square-foot Fred Segal Hearts Ralph Lauren pop-up.



The pop-up will feature the Polo Ralph Lauren Downhill Skier collection, as well as Ralph Lauren looks which were specially curated for Fred Segal, said John Frierson, Fred Segal’s president. The pop-up will feature clothes and gifts for women, men and kids. The pop-up was made to look like a ski lodge, what with faux fireplaces and birch trees. For a Black Friday party, a snow machine will blow faux snow over the pop-up shop. Wheeeeeeee!!!! The Fred Segal Hearts Ralph Lauren pop-up is scheduled to run until the first week of January.