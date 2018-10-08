Metropolitan Fashion Week Takes A Bow at L.A. City Hall

Metropolitan Fashion Week showcased fashions inspired by King Tut, as well as international designers on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall Oct. 6.

Movie star Steve Carell also made an appearance at the event. He presented the Metropolitan Fashion Excellence Award to makeup artist Ve Neill. Her makeup work appeared in films such as The Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands and The Hunger Games.

Metropolitan Fashion Week founder Eduardo Khawam served as the emcee of the show along with actress and model Ava Capra. They introduced the work of designers such as Mellardi, Giovani Testi, Douglas Tapia, and Erick Bendaña.