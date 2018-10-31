Butter Cloth Wins on Shark Tank

Competing on business reality show Shark Tank resulted into $250,000 in seed money for Los Angeles shirting brand Butter Cloth.

Butter Cloth principals Danh Tran and former Los Angeles Lakers star Metta World Peace pitched Butter Cloth to Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec in an episode that aired on the ABC network last week. Butter Cloth’s point of difference is that looks like a collared, woven shirt, but it feels like a soft T-shirt.



The brand made an official start in November 2017. Tran said that that the Shark Tank seed money would allow it to expand into new categories such as women’s shirts.