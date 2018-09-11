FASHION NYFW Launch for Tanesha Awasthi's Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant Collaboration

During New York Fashion Week, award-winning San Francisco fashion blogger and stylist Tanesha Awasthi launched her Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant collaboration to great acclaim. The Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant Pop-Up Shop at 393 Broadway—the event space located in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood—was open Sept. 9 and 10.

"The response to the collection thus far has been overwhelmingly positive, and we couldn’t be happier!," Awasthi said.

This joint venture between Awasthi and Lane Bryant marks the first time that the extended-size apparel brand has collaborated with a top fashion influencer. The 20-piece collection of sophisticated designs includes dresses, sportswear separates and outerwear that were designed to complement curvy body types with sizes ranging from 12-28.

The pop-up shop brought together fans of Awasthi's "Girl With Curves" blog, Lane Bryant customers and popular fashion influencers. Winner of the Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant giveaway, Esther Izaguirre of Corpus Christi, Texas, also attended the event, which included a trip to the launch, plus a $1,000 shopping spree with Awasthi and personal styling session.

In addition to the pop-up event, the Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant collection was available online, yet certain designs from the line sold out quickly.

"Just 30 minutes after the collection went live on LaneBryant.com, we sold out of several denim sizes and the pleated trench dress, along with our medallion print dress, was completely sold out by early evening," Awasthi explained. "As of today, at 48 hours in, we’ve sold out of several styles online and have limited sizes left in most designs.

Due to the high online demand for the collection, fans of Awashti are encouraged to visit their local Lane Bryant stores to find pieces. The collection retails at $34.95 - $149.95.

