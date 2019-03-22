FASHION Beauticurve X Lane Bryant Preview Event Held With Rochelle Johnson in Culver City

Beauticurve founder Rochelle Johnson previewed the Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection during an event held at the retailer's location at the Westfield Culver City shopping center. While the 10-piece collection launched March 20, the preview was held the evening before on March 19.

"I have always loved Lane Bryant. And as a former associate, it is a total full circle moment for me to have the honor of co-designing a collection with the brand,” Johnson said in a press release. “My experience in store opened my eyes to what plus-size women respond to fashion-wise. It was beyond important for me to draw on that experience with the team at Lane Bryant to create dresses that women can feel joyful, spirited and empowered in. I want to inspire her to try new prints and colors, from blush pink to leopard print.”

While Johnson currently resides in Little Rock, Ark., she has noted on her website that her style has been influenced by roots in Los Angeles prior to her move six years ago. The collaboration with Lane Bryant includes spring-inspired dresses and a jumpsuit.

"Rochelle has created beautiful dresses that are beyond versatile for a client’s event-packed spring calendar; from weddings to graduations, and all of the can’t-miss occasions she attends throughout the season," Susan Rodgers, chief marketing officer at Lane Bryant said in a statement. "We also love that Rochelle is a former Lane Bryant sales associate, as she has a wealth of knowledge of our client and co-designed the Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection with her experience in mind."

The Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection retails between $79.95 and $99.95. It is available in in sizes 12 to 28 in select Lane Bryant stores and online at LaneBryant.com.