NEWS Ariana Gomez to Depart LA Fashion District BID

After seven years of working with the L.A. Fashion District Business Improvement District, the organization’s director of marketing and external relations, Ariana Gomez, will leave on Sept. 21 to pursue other career interests in content strategy with an unnamed swimwear brand.

Working with the L.A. Fashion District BID since January 2012, when she started as a public information coordinator, Gomez rose through the organization and was promoted to marketing and public-relations manager in January 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was promoted to her most recent role of director of marketing and external relations in May, working under the leadership of the organization’s executive director, Rena Masten Leddy. Citing achievements such as building the organization’s social-media and online presence, rebranding efforts and event launches that included the Urban Dinner Party and Winter Wonderland, Masten Leddy explained how Gomez helped to cultivate the Fashion District BID’s brand following the Great Recession.

“With a very small marketing budget and no other staff, Ariana created a robust website and social-media platform for the district, which includes more followers and views than any other downtown organization in California,” she said. “She will be greatly missed and we wish her well as she moves on to further her career in the fashion industry.”

A graduate of the University of Southern California,Gomez received a bachelor of arts degree in public relations with a minor in psychology. Prior to joining the L.A. Fashion District BID, she worked in different public relations and communications roles with companies including Williamson PR, the Lily Kate Showroom and MassMedia Corporate Communications.