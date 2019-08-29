Risk x Yoggx Clothing Collab Drops at In Heroes We Trust

The In Heroes We Trust gallery opened in downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 17, curating a street art show with artists such as Caleb Dovel. The event was graced by a performance from a band called The Renderers.

On 2 – 6 p.m. on Sept. 7, street art and fashion will collide when graffiti artist Risk and made-in-Los Angeles brand Yoggx will release a collaboration line, aptly called Risk x Yoggx. The limited edition collection will feature Yoggx silhouettes with Risk’s images. At the Sept. 7 party, Risk will be on hand to sign art, and hip hop legend Arabian Prince will spin some tunes. In Heroes We Trust is located at 127 E. 5th St. in downtown Los Angeles.