FALLING FOR FANTASY
An Air of Enchantment Makes Fall 2020 Magical for Monique Lhuillier
Photos by Stas Komarovski
With the release of her Fall 2020 campaign, Los Angeles’ Monique Lhuillier showed pieces that evoke a feeling of magic as she set her campaign against a backdrop of a whimsical sylvan setting, described by the company as “understated, sleek sophistication in relaxed silhouettes. A sense of release from over-constructed garments—couture reimagined,” the collection might offer a break from the confines of fashion rules, but it is far from simple.
Gowns are featured in rich velvets, and striking sequins enhance the beauty of the hues including a deep burgundy. The designer also included styles that offer a lighter approach to formal dressing. A fuchsia strapless, floor-length gown features a soft, ruched sweetheart neckline and ruching at the hips that is complemented by a daring slit accented by a silver knotted brooch featuring colorful stones.
While Lhuillier’s collection plays into the fantasy of an enchanted forest, there are structured elements included in her garments. In addition to a black-and-white off-the-shoulder crepe gown in a floral pattern, Lhuillier used the same approach for pleated formal trousers. A winter-white Lhuillier-style suit is comprised of a ruched top that extends downward into a single floor-length drape over relaxed-fit trousers with a jacket to complete the look. Worn as a dress, her tuxedo jacket’s strong, powerful design elevates cocktail dressing to a new level.