FALLING FOR FANTASY An Air of Enchantment Makes Fall 2020 Magical for Monique Lhuillier

With the release of her Fall 2020 campaign, Los Angeles’ Monique Lhuillier showed pieces that evoke a feeling of magic as she set her campaign against a backdrop of a whimsical sylvan setting, described by the company as “understated, sleek sophistication in relaxed silhouettes. A sense of release from over-constructed garments—couture reimagined,” the collection might offer a break from the confines of fashion rules, but it is far from simple.

Gowns are featured in rich velvets, and striking sequins enhance the beauty of the hues including a deep burgundy. The designer also included styles that offer a lighter approach to formal dressing. A fuchsia strapless, floor-length gown features a soft, ruched sweetheart neckline and ruching at the hips that is complemented by a daring slit accented by a silver knotted brooch featuring colorful stones.

While Lhuillier’s collection plays into the fantasy of an enchanted forest, there are structured elements included in her garments. In addition to a black-and-white off-the-shoulder crepe gown in a floral pattern, Lhuillier used the same approach for pleated formal trousers. A winter-white Lhuillier-style suit is comprised of a ruched top that extends downward into a single floor-length drape over relaxed-fit trousers with a jacket to complete the look. Worn as a dress, her tuxedo jacket’s strong, powerful design elevates cocktail dressing to a new level.