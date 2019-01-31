FALL COLORS BY MONIQUE LHUILLIER Monique Lhuillier Unveils Her Pre-Fall Collection for Ready-to-Wear

In 1996, Los Angeles designer Monique Lhuillier launched her self-named company with a line of wedding dresses that had a more modern feel to them. The wedding-dress idea was hatched when she was looking for her own wedding dress and couldn’t find anything that didn’t have oodles of lace. She wanted a more modern gown.

After designing her wedding dress and the attire for her entire bridal party, the designer, who studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, got busy building a large celebrity clientele for her recently launched bridal line, which was worn by Reese Witherspoon, Carrie Underwood and Avril Lavigne, among others But that wasn’t enough. Lhuillier, who grew up in the Philippines, decided to branch out into ready-to-wear, which in recent years has been seen on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

For her pre-Fall 2019 collection for ML Monique Lhuillier, she was inspired by the carefree spirit of summer, capturing the feminine essence of walking barefoot through wildflower meadows. Beautiful, multicolored laces; soft, floral georgette tops; and embroidered dresses translate this imagery into a must-have for warm weather.