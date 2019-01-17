Faherty Brand To Open Two California Stores

Faherty is a beach-lifestyle brand…that is headquartered in New York.

Twin brothers Mike and Alex Faherty grew up surfing East Coast beaches such as Montauk. They started the self-named surf brand in 2013. With wholesale success, they rolled out a group of seven branded stores. More stores are coming.

On Feb. 15, Faherty is scheduled to open a store in Palisades Village in Los Angeles’ beachside neighborhood Pacific Palisades. In March, a Faherty store is scheduled to open its 9th store at One Paseo, a new outdoor retail complex in the Del Mar section of San Diego. One Paseo also is scheduled to take a formal bow in March.

The new shops will feature an American beachtown meets Tahiti- interior design. The look was created by Ryan Lawson and Ninie Norris, who happens to be the twins’ mother. The stores also will produce the Sun Sessions events. They are invite-only events will feature musical performances, guided meditations and talks about sustainability, mindfulness and community, which are Faherty values, according to a brand statement.