Max Azria, Founder of BCBGMaxAzria Group, Passes Away in Houston

Max Azria, whose imprint on the Los Angeles fashion world is legendary, passed away on Monday at a Houston hospital. He was 70.

Sources close to Azria said he died of lung cancer.

Azria, who was born in Sfax, Tunisia, on Jan. 1, 1949, grew up in France and later came to the United States in 1981 after designing women’s apparel in Paris for 11 years.

In 1989, he launched BCBG Max Azria. BCBG was a French acronym for “bon chic, bon genre,” a phrase that meant “good style, good attitude.” The company was a constant presence on the runway at New York Fashion Week and later expanded by acquiring the French label Herve Leger and starting a younger label called BCBGeneration, whose creative director was Azria's eldest daughter Joyce.

Azria’s fashions were worn by celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian, and he was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers in 1998. At one time, the company had more than 500 stores worldwide and was carried by major department stores.

“Max had the vision of a superstar,” said Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association in Los Angeles. “He reached for the moon. He established a brand that was worldwide.”

Azria left his company in 2016 after being pushed out by investors Guggenheim Partners, who owned most of the enterprise’s debt.

In early 2017, BCBGMaxAzria Group filed for bankruptcy protection with a debt load of more than $485 million.

Three months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, BCBGMaxAzria received a bid from a consortium that would keep the Los Angeles brand alive and retain about 20 stores in its retail fleet.

The total buyout price put forth by Marquee Brands was for $165 million. Global Brands Group Holding, another member of the consortium, would pay $23 million for inventory and the right to keep as many as 22 retail outposts as well as operate the BCBG e-commerce site.

In 2017, Azria was named chief executive of ZappLight and its parent company, Clean Concept.

ZappLight is an LED light bulb that is also a bug zapper that kills bugs. It can be used inside the house or outside on the patio.

Max Azria's survivors include his wife, Lubov Azria, who was the creative director at BCBGMaxAzria Group, and six children: Michael, Chloe, Marine, Agnes, Anais and Joyce. His brother, Serge Azria, is also in the Los Angeles fashion industry and is the designer behind such as labels as Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott.