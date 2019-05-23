ACTIVEWEAR Denim House Isko to Enter U.S. Performance-Fabrics Market with Vital

Leading denim producer Isko will enter a new market in the United States next month when it introduces Isko Vital, a four-way-stretch fabric that provides compression technology.

After launching the fabric for European customers during the International Trade Fair for Sports Equipment and Fashion in Germany in February, Isko said it is currently in discussions with brands to integrate Isko Vital into their designs.

During the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver June 18–20, the Inegöl, Turkey–headquartered Isko will unveil Isko Vital to the North American market.

“[Outdoor Retailer] is a must-attend for those who are serious about the outdoor and sportswear industry,” said Isko Global Marketing Director Rosey Cortazzi. “Isko Vital is positioned at the intersection between sports, wellness, travel and leisure, which makes this show an ideal launch platform.”

The company says it is now ready to unveil Isko Vital stateside as the first woven fabric to offer a compression-technology system of this kind.

“We apply graduated compression that starts at the lowest part of the leg, the ankle, and travels along the leg to the upper thigh, creating a pumping mechanism on the body,” Cortazzi said. “This improves blood flow and forces blood back to the heart.”

In addition to promoting post-activity muscle recovery for active consumers, Cortazzi says that travelers will benefit from the increased blood flow during long flights, which can result in deep vein thrombosis or blood clots that form after legs are immobile for extended periods. Through increased blood flow, Isko says that the fabric includes massage properties.

Using its existing Blue Skin fabric, which has been used in the company’s denim, Isko created Isko Vital by blending this textile with polyester and Lycra.

“The material stretches in four different directions, giving 360-degree freedom of movement,” Cortazzi said. “Blue Skin re­sponds to the body’s movement like a second skin.”

While Isko focused on developing a more technologically advanced performance fabric, the company remains committed to sustainable practices. A recipient of the Nordic Swan Ecolabel and the EU Ecolabel for pieces in its Earth Fit denim collection, Isko is also a member of ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals), the Amsterdam-headquartered group that challenges companies to eliminate hazardous chemicals throughout the supply chain.

“This year we became a signatory member of ZDHC to highlight our commitment not to use harmful substances in the supply chain,” Cortazzi said. “We also obtained Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) for all of the more than 25,000 products in our portfolio, including the fabrics used in Isko Vital.”

According to Isko, it produces 328 million yards of fabric a year, which provides a strong foundation for its activewear venture outside of the denim industry, where it has gained a great deal of recognition.

As a member of the global apparel-manufacturing community, the company recognizes its responsibility to ensure that its fabric is created with sustainability in mind. Noting that consumers are demanding more from companies, in addition to the lack of brand loyalty among generations Y and Z, Cortazzi recognizes that her company must distinguish its products from the competition by offering eco-friendlier options.

“We believe it is our responsibility as an industry leader to set new standards and lead the way toward a better future,” she explained. “We want to raise the bar to support the whole industry, and we want to assist our customers on their responsible journeys.”