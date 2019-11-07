MANUFACTURING Guess? Announces New CFO

Katie Anderson was recently named chief financial officer for denim and contemporary lifestyle brand Guess?, Inc., which is headquartered in Los Angeles. She replaces Sandeep Reddy, who will serve Guess until Dec. 1. Anderson will assume the brand’s CFO responsibilities on Dec. 2, said Carlos Alberini, Guess’s chief executive officer.

“We are very excited to welcome Katie into our company to lead our global finance, accounting, treasury, tax and strategy functions,” Alberini said. “She brings great strategy and retail experience, strong leadership skills and tremendous passion to the role. I am very confident that Katie is the right leader and business partner to drive our team and our business to the next level of growth and profitability.”

Before Guess, Anderson served in various financial jobs including at California Pizza Kitchen and rose to chief financial officer of the fast-casual chain. She also worked as CFO for Sprinkles Cupcakes and started her career in investment banking.

Guess currently runs 1,162 stores around the globe. Partners and distributors operate 562 additional retail stores worldwide. In August, the company released results for its second fiscal 2020 quarter. Its revenues increased 6 percent to $683 million, according to a company statement.