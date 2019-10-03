MANUFACTURING Skechers Announces Eco Standards

Skechers USA is one of the largest sneaker brands in America, and recently the Manhattan Beach, Calif.–headquartered company announced a serious commitment to reducing footwear packaging, according to Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

“As the third-largest worldwide athletic-lifestyle footwear brand with more than 170 million pairs expected to ship this year, we want to be as forward thinking with our packaging and shipping of our product, and these sustainable improvements can have a tremendous impact on the world,” Greenberg said. “I’m proud of the ongoing efforts we are making to reduce our footprint as we’ve increased our global presence and look forward to progressing these initiatives as we continue to find ways to lower our impact on the environment.”

Since 2016, the company has reduced its use of plastic in footwear packaging by 85 percent. It also has reduced plastic in 10 percent of its foot forms, Greenberg said. The company’s buildings have achieved LEED Gold certification or are being built to LEED Gold standards in facilities that include Skechers’ distribution center in Moreno Valley, Calif., and its offices in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, Calif.