RETAIL PacSun Opens Landmark Store in DTLA, NYC to Follow

Once one of the leading mall retailers, Pacific Sunwear of California is opening two standalone landmark stores, it was announced on Feb. 25.

One of the stores will be located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The 8,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open on March 19. Another major PacSun shop recently opened in downtown Los Angeles.

The neighborhood is new for retail. A block north is a West Elm furniture store. However, a major fashion retail hub has been emerging near the corner of Broadway and 9th streets in downtown Los Angeles. A Vans emporium recently opened near the corner. A Theory boutique and an Urban Outfitters flagship also run shops on the street. A Paul Smith store is under construction and is scheduled to open in March.

The new PacSun stores will showcase how the more than 30-year-old retailer is engaging with a rapidly changing market as a multi-brand retailer of streetwear and action-sports brands. PacSun also develops collaboration lines with prominent brands such as Fear of God and the media property Playboy Enterprises, Inc., said Alfred Chang, PacSun’s president.

“While the evolving retail environment dictates many brands reduce the number of their physical locations, it is equally as important for PacSun to invest in new physical spaces to give our customers the experiences they want from the brand,” Chang said.

The new stores also will feature a revolving flow of pop-up shops as well as space for workshops, panels and performances, which will foster community. In addition, the downtown Los Angeles PacSun will feature a denim room that will exhibit 40 different denim styles.