MANUFACTURING Egeck Exits PSEB Group

After guiding the Eddie Bauer outdoor brand to a merger with surf-and-youth retailer Pacific Sunwear of California to form the operating company PSEB Group, Mike Egeck will step down as chief executive officer, it was announced Jan. 23. His last day on the job will be Feb. 4, said Neale Attenborough, PSEB chairman.

Jim Gulmi, a PSEB director, will serve as the company’s interim CEO until a replacement is confirmed. Attenborough said that Egeck left the company to pursue an opportunity outside of apparel and be geographically closer to his family.

“Mike led the successful transformation of the Eddie Bauer brand, was instrumental in the formation of the PSEB platform, and has assembled best-in-class leadership teams at Eddie Bauer and PacSun,” Attenborough said. “We are thrilled that we will continue to benefit from his insights and expertise as a board member.” Attenborough also serves as the operating partner at Golden Gate Capital.

Attenborough also said that PSEB’s business is sound and that it enjoyed positive same-store sales during its fourth quarter. However, he did not break out those comps.

In 2016, San Francisco–based Golden Gate Capital acquired PacSun, which allowed the Anaheim, Calif.–headquartered retailer to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Golden Gate infused $20 million into the retailer to help get it back on its feet.

Egeck joined Eddie Bauer in 2012 after stints leading Hurley International, serving as president of VF Corporation’s North American outdoor business and leading the sportswear division at Columbia Sportswear Company.