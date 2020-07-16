MANUFACTURING Senreve's Campaign for Black Lives Matter

San Francisco-headquartered Senreve, a direct-to-consumer luxe accessories brand, hopes that its latest offering will support Black Lives Matter and shape a positive racial identity for children of color.

Earlier this month, it introduced the Ink Heartmark leather bookmark. The heart shaped bookmarks are part of the Knowledge is Freedom campaign. A company statement noted that 100 percent of the campaign’s proceeds will go to support The Conscious Kid, a non-profit dedicated to promoting positive racial identity development in youths.

The bookmarks were sold out, according to a company representative. But the Knowledge is Freedom campaign will continue for the rest of this month. With an a purchase of a Senreve bag or cashmere blanket, customers will be able to download a digital book from the brand, such as "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou, "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo, or "The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison.