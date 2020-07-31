RETAIL Melanie Cox Named to Board of Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc., an influential e-tailer of fashions for young women, announced July 29 that Melanie Cox would join the board of directors of the Cerritos, Calif.–based company.

Cox has served as chief executive officer of the retailer Wet Seal and has also worked at senior executive positions for Urban Outfitters, Gymboree and Scoop NYC. According to Michael Mente, Revolve’s co-founder and co-CEO, Cox also has a track record of advising private equity and corporate clients on retail business trends through her company, MBC Consulting.

“Melanie is a proven leader with deep apparel-industry experience,” Mente said. “Her experience successfully guiding public and private companies in our industry is a great complement to our already strong board. I am excited to tap into Melanie’s breadth of industry knowledge and am confident that her contributions to our board will be invaluable in shaping Revolve’s future strategies for growth and unlocking shareholder value.”

Cox replaces Jennifer Baxter Moser, managing director of the private-equity group TSG Consumer, who has served as a Revolve director since 2012.

Revolve was founded in 2003 by Mente and Mike Karanikolas, who continues to serve the company as a co-CEO.