MANUFACTURING Levi’s Unveils Balloon Fit Line

The Levi’s brand released a new collection, called Balloon Fit, on March 2. Levi’s new women’s line features an exaggerated curve leg with a mix of fashion and Levi’s classic looks said Jill Guenza, Levi’s vice president of global women’s design.

“The inspiration is the balloon-shaped jeans and pants of the late ’80s and early ‘90s, with a lot of emphasis on the waist. It’s tapered but subtle and with a slightly wider cuff,” she said.

Balloon Fit will come in a wide range of colors and fabrications, but it will be made available in four different fits, such as the Balloon Jean, which features an ankle-length hem and a slightly tapered leg. The line also features the Cool Pleated Balloon, which includes a yoke detail, pleated waist and cropped ankle. Another style, ‘Pleated Balloon,’ is made out of stretch twill, and features two pleats at the waist.

The Balloon Fit might be a case of Levi’s trying something new, said Vince Gonzales, a career denim salesman, marketer and consultant.

“Levi’s DNA is five-pocket jeans,” he said. “This is not in their DNA. This fashion, and it’s usually done by designer brands and fast fashion brands.”

Levi’s is one of the world’s most recognizable brand names in denim. Last year, the San Francisco-headquartered brand produced an initial public offering for the second time in its 166-year-history. The brand has been trying new avenues in the past year, such as releasing collaboration lines with pop-culture properties such as "Star Wars" and the Netflix hit "Stranger Things."

Levi’s Balloon Fit retails for $98 and will be available on levis.com, according to brand statement.