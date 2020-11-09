TECHNOLOGY Social-Shopping Tools From Verishop Blend Social Media and E-Commerce Features

The social-shopping platform Verishop announced new features for its iOS application Nov. 9. The platform allows users to tag products, create and upload content to share on their own collection boards, as well as follow fellow users and brands. Built from its e-commerce platform, the social-shopping component of the app affords the opportunity for users and brands to create their own profiles, relying on artificial intelligence that personalizes each person’s feed for a more-tailored experience.

The Santa Monica, Calif., company launched in 2019 to blend social engagement with shopping. With this advancement in social shopping, Verishop feels it is filling a void in this technology segment. According to the company, its app offers a unique menu of social features and provides an “all-in-one commerce experience” for shoppers who are increasingly seeking to buy through social-media platforms.

Verishop’s e-commerce platform was able to garner attention from the under-35 shopper, a demographic that accounts for two-thirds of its users.

“This is a demographic that finds lifestyle ideas online, loves to express their individualism and share their style choices with their followers,” the company said in a statement. “We think browsing photos and videos online is the new window shopping, and people are the new everyday stylists.”

According to the company, its social-shopping e-commerce platform boasts nearly 1,000 vetted labels for men and women across categories including clothing, accessories, makeup, skincare and home décor. It also bills itself as a destination for products not always found in one location through major multi-category retailers, such as clean beauty, sexual wellness and expanded sizing in women’s fashion.

Brands available through the platform include those that are digitally native, independent and traditional. Some of the most popular brands on the site include Agolde, Free People, Nanushka, Onzie, Vince, Staud and Theory.