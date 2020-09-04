FASHION Senreve and Other Brands Look To Get Out the Vote and Support Candidates

As the race for the United States presidential election heats up, some fashion brands are hoping to make a statement. Los Angeles-headquartered brand Buck Mason recently made an announcement that it will give its employees the day off on Nov. 3, Election Day, so they’ll have ample time to vote. Nancy Green, president of the Old Navy brand, announced that if her brand’s store employees volunteer at election poll centers, Old Navy will pay them for eight hours of work.

San Francisco-headquartered Senreve, a direct-to-consumer luxe accessories brand, made a pitch to support women candidates.

Until Sept. 9, Senreve is running a promotion where 20 percent of net proceeds will be donated to She Should Run, a non-partisan organization supporting women running for public office. A Senreve statement that it will also send information to its customers outlining how to run for office.

