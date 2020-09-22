RETAIL Mango Adds Junior Styles to Mango Kids

Adding to its portfolio, Barcelona's Mango is introducing to its Mango Kids line, juniors looks for preteens and teenagers aged from 11 to 15 years.

The line will include juniors looks for preteens and teenagers aged from 11 to 15 years. For this collection, Mango tapped into casualwear trends, yet affords elements to cultivate personal style and pieces that yield a more-formal look. Styles include knits and denim. The new line will be available on e-store, shop.mango.com and select bricks-and-mortar shops.