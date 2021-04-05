FASHION RETAIL Spring Blossoms for Ige's Paper Design House Brand

Helene Ige has been selling one-of-a-kind designs, homewares and objets d’art since 2003 at her self-named Ige (pronounced Ee-Gay) lifestyle gallery at 7382 Beverly Blvd. near The Grove retail center in Los Angeles.

However Ige, a Parsons School of Design grad, also uses the boutique as a base for her own fashions. Since 2017, she’s been making the line Paper Design House by Helene Ige.

With silhouettes influenced by mod, 1960s looks, Paper Design House uses recyclable Tyvek material to make dresses. She also prints designs on the dresses, ranging from pop art to her Spring ’21 styles, which feature seasonal images such as cherry blossoms and poppies. Retail prices points range from $115 to $125.