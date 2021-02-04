RETAIL Patel Named Beverly Center GM

Taubman Properties recently announced that Elvina Patel was named general manager of the high-profile Los Angeles Beverly Center, a mall that focuses on high-end fashion, such as Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

Patel took the reins on Jan. 1, succeeding Michael Fenley, who spent more than 40 years working for Taubman.

“I am honored to be able to lead this talented team dedicated to serving customers in new and exciting ways and further integrating into our neighboring community,” Patel said.

Patel started with the Beverly Center in September 2019 as its director, a role in which she oversaw property logistical issues and worked as the center’s representative in directing tenant construction, renovations and remodels. She was also responsible for managing the mall’s on-site facilities team as well as developing and managing its common areas.

“Elvina’s diverse background, including her combination of facilities, operations and hospitality experience, is bringing a fresh, forward-looking perspective to the role,” said Jackie Plaza, the Beverly Center’s marketing and sponsorship director.