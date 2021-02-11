INTERIOR STYLE True Religion Co-Founder Kym Gold Unveils Spring Collection for Home Line

Denim heads know Kym Gold. She was a co-founder of denim brand True Religion and founded a number of other notable labels. Gold has shifted gears and has been designing the homewares line Style Union Home.

The Encino, Calif.-headquartered brand recently released a Spring line, which includes kitchen-organization items such as the Julie Jar, a knob-lidded bar and a Bettie Dish, a round dish with a tab-shaped lid handle, Gold said.

"Like fashion does four times a year, our seasonal shift is happening at Style Union Home," Gold said. "The feel of the Spring line is light and airy with our highly customized glazes, adaptations of navies, grays and creams. For the refrigerator pieces, the idea is to wash, save, serve. The office pieces are all interesting shapes, architectural, functional, but most importantly so substantial. They are designed to be home pieces that are passed down from generation to generation,” she said.