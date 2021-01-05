FASHION LRG For Coca-Cola Collaboration Line Unveiled

Lifted Research Group was considered as one of the pioneers of the California streetwear scene after starting business in 1999. It gained notice for mixing inspirations from the hip-hop music scene, as well as the skateboarding and action-sports segments.

It wrapped up its 21st year in business by releasing a collaboration line named The LRG for Coca-Cola Collection. Looks include T-shirts featuring the Coca-Cola Polar Bear, a pullover hoodie, as well as a windbreaker and fleece set, said James Wolfe, LRG’s senior vice president of design.

“As a streetwear company, we are always focused on the forefront of pop culture. Being able to infuse one of the world’s most iconic marks into our designs speaks to this focus. This collection pushes the boundaries in both style and treatment to create a truly memorable drop,” Wolfe said.

Retail price points range from $30 for a tee to $110 for a windbreaker.