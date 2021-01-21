HOPE IN FASHION Liverpool Los Angeles Unveils Hope Chest

Homelessness is one of California’s most-critical issues. Fashion-lifestyle brand Liverpool Los Angeles has developed a charitable initiative, Hope Chest, where 15 percent of its sales from a selection of clothing and lifestyle items, will be donated to the Downtown Women’s Center, a Los Angeles non-profit, which offers services and meals to women experiencing homelessness.

Hope Chest is an extension of Liverpool’s Hope Projected campaign. The brand worked with Los Angeles-based street artist WRDSMITH to project messages of hope throughout Los Angeles in December. Some work from the WRDSMITH collaboration made it onto T-shirts featured on Liverpool’s Hope Chest campaign, which can be found via the initiative's webpage.