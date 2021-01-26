FASHION Playboy X Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Unveiled

The Playboy magazine mascot of a rabbit wearing a bowtie has been one of the most recognizable pop-culture images of the past 65 years. Recently, Playboy Labs, a division of Playboy Enterprises, which started business in August 2020, has been finding new ventures for the Playboy Bunny, including collaborations with Japanese brands Fragment and God Selection XXX.

Most recently, Playboy Labs teamed up with Dim Mak, a company owned by DJ and entrepreneur Steve Aoki, who performed Dec. 31 at the virtual New Year’s Eve celebrations produced by the City and County of Los Angeles.

The six-piece Playboy x Dim Mak capsule collection sold out during the weekend of Jan. 22. It featured two short-sleeve T-shirts, two long-sleeve tees and two hoodie styles featuring the Playboy Bunny and Dim Mak logos. The capsule’s colorways featured tie-dye, Aoki said. “Playboy is the epitome of freedom and self-expression. From inception and today, Playboy continues to shape the world with its progressive appreciation of culture and beauty,” said Aoki.