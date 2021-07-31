FASHION CARES Skechers’ Philanthropic Efforts for Animals Surpass $7 Million in Donations

Skechers has reached a new milestone in its philanthropic quest of giving, with more than $7 million raised for animals in need throughout the United States and Canada.

The Comfort Technology Company donates through its BOBS division—with sales of its extensive BOBS footwear, apparel and accessories—and partnered with Petco Love, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals. Skechers’ funds have helped save and support more than 1.3 million shelter pets across North America.

“As a brand with a vast network of stores, we love finding new ways to inspire consumers and mobilize our stores for good—and these adoption and round-up events have resonated with the public and help bring our BOBS message to life,” Skechers President Michael Greenberg said. “We’ve given more than $3.4 million to Petco Love since we launched our partnership in 2019—a movement that’s already transformed thousands of pets’ and persons’ lives in America and is now building momentum across Canada.”

Skechers initially raised money through BOBS from Skechers, a philanthropic collection of slip-on styles that donated new shoes to children in need. The collection has since grown to include additional variety of footwear, apparel and accessories. For every BOBS item purchased in the United States and Canada, a donation is made to Petco Love to help support shelter pets and its lifesaving animal-welfare organization network.

Skechers has continued its giving ways by hosting National Foster A Pet Month in June. They also raised more than $87,000 for Petco Love and 4,000 of its animal welfare partners by allowing consumers to round up their purchases at checkout at local Skechers stores.

“Our partnership with BOBS from Skechers helps further our mission to end preventable euthanasia and make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier,” Petco Love President Susanne Kogut said. “Shelter pets were there for us throughout the pandemic providing unconditional love and joy. Fostering, adopting, volunteering, and donating are ways we can be there for them and make a difference.”

The BOBS from Skechers collection, which retails for $34-$50, is available at Skechers.com, Skechers and Petco stores, and select department and specialty locations in the United States.