FASHION Fashion Rallies Around International Women's Day

International Women’s Day was observed March 8 and fashion businesses put their creativity around celebrations and styles to support a day to focus on gender equity and women’s achievement.

Fashion Nova Cares, a philanthropic foundation sponsored by Los Angeles-headquartered retailer Fashion Nova, joined with hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion for a philanthropic partnership called Women on Top. It will donate a total of $1 million to female-focused businesses, non-profits and entrepreneurs. This initiative’s recipients will be announced throughout March, according to a Fashion Nova announcement.

French-fashion brand Parisienne et Alors announced an International Women’s Day piece called the “Together” sweatshirt, which was developed with artist Hina Hundt. A brand statement noted that 15 percent of proceeds will be donated to La Maison des Femmes, a French-organization which serves women who are victims of domestic violence.

Sharon Reuben of Los Angeles-headquartered brand Chérie jewelry brand made a collection featuring shield shapes, which symbolizes how women often wear jewelry as their armor and protection, according to a brand statement.