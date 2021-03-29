FASHION Steve Aoki T-shirt Raises Funds, Awareness Against AAPI Hate

Steve Aoki has made statements about his Asian heritage with his music and his fashion label Dim Mak. He recently made a statement on violence against people of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage with a T-shirt will raise money for Stop AAPI Hate group, he said.

“I am a proud Asian American and it breaks my heart to witness the prejudice and violence directed toward the AAPI community. I can't help but think of my family, brothers, and sisters living in fear for their safety. I am who I am today because of the courageous Asian Americans who broke down barriers and paved the way for people like me. People like my father, Rocky Aoki, who rose to fame as a wrestler and then as the founder of Benihana. Icons like Bruce Lee, a philosopher, fighter, and rebel. Women like human-rights activist Yuri Kochiyama who fought tirelessly for the empowerment of all people, alongside Malcolm X remains one of my biggest influences. There is so much we can learn from one another. We should love one another and focus on what brings us together instead of focusing on what divides us. We are all a part of the same community. Let's spread love, not hate,” Aoki said in a prepared statement.

Dim Mak worked with Pretty Done, a Las Vegas-based abstract freestyle pop artist, to make the graphic for the fundraiser tee. It comes in black and white colorways. It will retail for $35, and can be ordered at dimmakecollection.com