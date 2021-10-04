E-COMMERCE Kenneth Cole Moves E-Commerce Site to Nogin Hosted Cloud Platform

Kenneth Cole has moved its online store to Nogin’s commerce-as-a-service (CaaS) platform. The move enables the brand to deliver the best possible e-commerce experience to its customers as well as increase sales, profits, and execute research-and-development upgrades in real time.

Kenneth Cole will be using Nogin’s cloud services and experts layered on top of the Intelligent Commerce Platform, which will allow the company to scale with demand and achieve benefits such as reduced or free shipping and fulfillment costs and higher conversion rates.

Nogin delivers CaaS to leading brands in the fashion, consumer packaged goods, beauty, health and wellness industries. The company’s Intelligent Commerce product is a full-stack e-commerce platform that includes research and development, sales optimization and machine learning. Nogin has delivered CaaS for other major brands including Honeywell, Hurley, Bebe, Lululemon, True Religion and Yeezy.

“Just as Amazon Web Services was revolutionary for on-demand cloud hosting, the Nogin platform is a game-changer in e-commerce,” said Jan-Christopher Nugent, CEO of Nogin.

Kenneth Cole has previously used innovative techniques to help increase its digital commerce sales. In May 2021, the company collaborated with the social-game developer Zynga to launch its Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 collection in a mobile game called “High Heels!” The limited-time collaboration, which ran during the first two weeks of June, gave players the ability to dress a character in products from the collection and play the mobile game.