MANUFACTURING FABSCRAP Expansion Includes Opening of Philadelphia Location

Following the May announcement of its partnerships with URBN and Nordstrom, which afforded it extensive funding, the textile recycling and reuse nonprofit FABSCRAP has opened a location in Philadelphia. In addition to bringing the group’s services to Philadelphia, FABSCRAP’s new location will allow the New York City–headquartered nonprofit to serve the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, including Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Md.; and Southern New Jersey.

“The expansion to Philadelphia with the support of URBN and Nordstrom is a fantastic example of how leading brands can invest in sustainable innovations to make a resource more available in their industry,” said Jessica Schreiber, CEO of FABSCRAP. “These vanguard steps forward create a new standard for companies to see themselves as stewards of the planet, taking responsibility for their impact and working to reduce it.”

With its client list of more than 550 brands, FABSCRAP provides resources for the fashion, interior-design and entertainment industries. This evolution in sustainable design will also include a retail fabric thrift shop where creatives can find reclaimed textiles, yarns and trims. The organization will also expand its FABSCRAP volunteer fabric-sorting program. FABSCRAP noted that it would work with local design-school educators while also providing regional businesses with opportunities to learn about textile waste and sustainability. Local recycling company Retrievr will work with FABSCRAP to collect any excess items and unwanted commercial textiles.

Strengthening its commitment to the Philadelphia fashion community, FABSCRAP will choose a local designer to highlight each year, with Grant Blvd chosen as the inaugural 2022 FABSCRAP Featured Designer for the city. During the FABSCRAP media launch on Nov. 10 in Philadelphia, an installation of limited-edition, zero-waste garments made from dead-stock fabrics and reimagined textiles will be displayed. Philadelphia’s Made Institute will create bespoke fashion-design illustrations from FABSCRAP swatches, while Drexel University fashion-design students will create an installation that showcases dead-stock fabric–based apparel. In May, FABSCRAP noted its interest in potentially expanding its services to Los Angeles if the company could work with the right partner.